Daily wager spends money, saved for Hajj, to buy food for the needy

Daily wager spends Hajj money, to buy food for needy

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 20:34 ist
Farm labourer Abdurrahman of Goodinabali in Bantwal taluk, with the food grains to be disbursed to the needy.

A farm labourer Abdurrahman Goodinabali walked miles, avoided milk or tea in order to save enough money to realise his dream - to perform Hajj at Mecca.

But on reaching the stage of realising his dream, he ended up by spending all of his life's savings to feed the needy during the lockdown.

Abdurrahman of Goodinabali in Bantwal taluk had worked throughout his life to support his family and to fulfil a dream of going on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Abdul Rahman, playing down his supreme sacrifice, says, “I consider my Hajj has been done now.”

The social media was all praise for Abdurrahman’s initiative during the pandemic.

