Dakshina Kannada DC Sasikanth Senthil resigns

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil resigned from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on Friday. In his letter, he cites personal reasons for the resignation.

He had been serving as the DC since October 2017.

Further, the letter said, "it is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner."

"I feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of the nation and that I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all," he added.