Dakshina Kannada records 270 new Covid-19 cases; 12 deaths

The surge in Covid-19 fatalities continued in Dakshina Kannada, with the district administration recording 12 deaths on Monday. The total deaths in the district has risen to 368.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said that all the deceased were suffering from comorbidities along with Covid-19. Among the deaths, 6 were from Mangaluru, one each from Bantwal, Puttur and Belthangady and three were from other districts.

On the other hand, the district recorded 270 fresh Covid-19 cases. Among the fresh cases, the source of infection of 99 are being traced while 92 persons with symptoms of ILI have been tested positive and 64 of the infected are the primary contacts of already infected persons. As many as 14 have SARI symptoms and one has a travel history, added the DC.

Among the fresh cases, Mangaluru recorded highest of 117, followed by 90 in Bantwal, 24 in Puttur, 14 each in Sullia and Belthangady and 11 from other districts.

On the positive note, the total number of discharges outnumbered the fresh cases. A total of 367 recovered have been discharged from hospitals, Covid care centres and from home isolation. Among the discharges, 294 were in home isolation, 71 in hospitals and two were at covid care centres, the DC explained.