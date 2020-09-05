Dakshina Kannada records 2.82% Covid-19 mortality

The overall Covid-19 mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada district is 2.82%.

According to district surveillance unit, a death analysis conducted by experts from March 25 to September 2 had recorded 381 deaths. Among these, 364 deaths (95.53%) were due to comorbidities and 17 deaths were due to non-comorbidities.

The officials said among the deaths, 276 had been classified under Covid-19 associated deaths, 84 due to Covid-19 coincidental deaths. Only 16 deaths were due to Covid-19 alone.

While two deaths were due to non-Covid reasons, three were brought dead to the hospitals.

The age-wise distribution of Covid-19 deaths showed that the highest number of deaths (188) occurred in the age group of 60 to 80 years, while 132 deaths in the age group of people between 41 to 60 and 30 deaths in the age group of 21 to 40.

Twenty-seven deaths occurred among those who were above 80 years old, while four deaths were among those below 20 years, the death analysis revealed.

Among the Covid-19 fatalities, 73% (277) were men. Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest deaths at 218 (57.21%), other districts – 79 (20.73%), Bantwal – 46 (12.07%), Puttur – 23 (6.03%), Belthangady – 11 (2.88%), Sullia – 4 (1.04%).

To reduce the deaths, the district administration is carrying out extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in the containment zones.

The testing of all suspect cases and high-risk contacts are being carried out to isolate all suspect/confirmed cases. Measures had been taken to quarantine contacts. Further, testing has been increased in the district to isolate the infected patients.

Patients who tested positive for Covid-19 with moderate symptoms of pneumonia with no signs of severe disease were admitted to dedicated Covid health centres in the district so that doctors can monitor their health frequently.

If the patient is suffering from severe pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, then he/she will be admitted to Covid-19 dedicated hospital for treatment.

Further, technology is also used to analyse the data for quick action. Some technologies like DBMS (Database management system) and GIS (Geographical information system) are very useful in reducing the number of deaths.

The first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the district on March 22 when a Dubai bound youth from Bhatkal was tested positive. The first death was reported in the district on April 19, when a woman from Bantwal succumbed to the virus. The district has since then been recording deaths on a daily basis from July 1.