Dakshina Kannada records three more Covid-19 fatalities

Dakshina Kannada district recorded three fatalities for Covid-19, on Sunday.

In the first case, a 51-year-old woman from Jokatte, near Baikampady Industrial Estate, who was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru, died on Sunday.

Another 48-year-old woman from Loretto Padavu in Bantwal was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was admitted to a private hospital. Her condition deteriorated and she died on June 27. Her throat swab sample had tested positive for Covid-19.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

A 31-year-old man from Idya in Surathkal too succumbed to Covid-19. The youth had fallen sick on June 26 and was suffering from Hypothyroidism, obesity and pneumonia. He was shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment and failed to respond to the treatment. His throat swab tested positive. With this, total Covid deaths in the district increased to 13.

Protest over burial

Health officials encountered a difficult situation during the cremation of the Covid victim from Idya, at the graveyard in Bolar.

As water had filled the pit dug at the graveyard in Idya Mosque jurisdiction, the Idya Mosque's management had received permission from Bolar Mosque to bury the mortal remains of the covid victim in Bolar.

When all the necessary arrangements were made for the burial, a few residents staged a protest against the burial in Bolar and did not allow the ambulance carrying the body to reach the spot.

The aggrieved family members on witnessing the opposition from a section of the society decided to take back the body to Idya for burial. But, Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan intervened and after three hours succeeded in convincing the residents to allow the burial of the body in Bolar Mosque graveyard.

Highest spike

Dakshina Kannada recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases with the recording of 97 cases, thus taking the district's tally to 663. As of Sunday, 238 covid positive patients were being treated in designated Covid hospital, said DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Of the 97 cases, 33 have international and interstate travel history from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Maharashtra. There was a surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases in the district with 21 cases reported on Sunday. Five of the infected are suffering from SARI, while the contacts of 28 infected are yet to be traced in the district, the DC added.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 28

Ten of the infected are primary contacts of already infected persons. Six patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital, thus taking the tally of the discharged to 422 in the district.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Diwakar said the entry of the public to the MCC building was prohibited for a week following a surge in positive cases in the district.