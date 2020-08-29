Dakshina Kannada reports it's biggest spike in Covid-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 448 fresh Covid-19 cases, the total cases in Dakshina Kannada district have reached 11,837.

This is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was confirmed in the district on March 22 when a Dubai bound youth from Bhatkal was tested positive.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that of the fresh cases, 66 infected are the primary contacts of already infected persons. It was Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) that contributed to 149 fresh Covid cases. The contact tracing of 215 infected is underway while 17 were suffering from SARI. An international traveller has also tested positive.

Of the fresh cases, 258 cases are asymptomatic and 190 are symptomatic. Mangaluru taluk recorded the highest number of cases with 273, followed by 103 from Bantwal, 27 in Puttur, 18 from Belthangady, 17 from Sullia and 10 from other districts.

On a positive note, the district saw 293 discharges after recovery. Among the discharged patients, 112 were from hospitals, 170 from home isolation and 11 from Covid care centres, added the deputy commissioner.

A total of 91,490 samples had been tested for Covid-19 in the district so far. As many as 8,973 infected had been discharged so far, while 2,521 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, home isolation and at Covid care centres in the district. The surge in Covid-19 fatalities continued in DK district, with six more Covid deaths being recorded by the district administration.

The total deaths in the district reached 343. Among the deaths, three were from Mangaluru taluk, one each from Puttur and Bantwal and another death was from outside the district. All the deceased were suffering from comorbidities along with Covid-19 infection, the deputy commissioner added.