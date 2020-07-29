Dakshina Kannada’s Covid caseload crosses 5,000-mark

Dakshina Kannada district’s Covid-19 caseload crossed the 5,000-mark, with 173 people testing positive on Tuesday. The total positive cases in the district have risen to 5,103.

According to officials, of the 173 cases, 21 are the primary contacts of infected persons, while 91 persons have symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 22 have symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The contact tracing of 38 infected persons is underway. A person with international travel history has also tested positive.

As many as 2,632 persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation.

A total of 35,081 samples have been tested so far in Dakshina Kannada. On a positive note, 41 persons have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of the discharged to 2,338.

4 more fatalities

The Covid-19 deaths continued in the district with the district administration recording four more deaths. The total deaths in the district have risen to 135.

An 84-year-old man from Sakleshpura in Hassan with symptoms of refractory hypoxemia/refractory ARDS and cardiac arrest was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on July 22 and he died on July 26. His throat swab sample tested positive for Covid-19.

A 62-year-old man from Bantwal with symptoms of Sepsis with Septic shock and MODS, Severe Metabolic Acidosis, Right-Sided Pneumothorax S/P ICD insertion, Chronic liver disease, Severe Anaemia with Thrombocytopenia, was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 26 and died on Tuesday. He too was infected with Covid-19.

A 25-year-old woman from Bantwal was admitted to a private hospital on July 25 with symptoms of brain stem dysfunction, cortical venous thrombosis, infra parenchymal bleed. She failed to respond to treatment and died on Tuesday. A 72-year-old man from Bhatkal suffering from severe septic shock, septicemia, septic/metabolic encephalopathy, hypertension, Type2 diabetes mellitus admitted to a hospital on July 27 died on the same day. He too was confirmed with Covid-19.