Damaged roads irk motorists, pedestrians

Pothole-ridden main roads, incomplete road works, broken cables and damaged water pipelines... this is the deplorable condition of roads in Madikeri.

The poor condition and slow pace of work on the roads have been inconveniencing the motorists and pedestrians. The public has been urging the authorities to complete the work on the roads before the monsoon.

With the concreting of Chowki Road in progress, the motorists are facing inconvenience.

The damaged Omkareshwara Temple Road, Convent Road, KSRTC bus stand, Hosa Badavane, Ranipete, Chamundeshwari Nagara, Race Course Road, Convent Junction, Dechooru Road, Pension Line Road, Ganapadi Beedi, Kohinooru Road have become a nuisance for vehicle users.

“Despite the fact that we are spending thousands of rupees in the form of taxes, the civic body has turned a blind eye to our problems,” said commuters.

In some areas, the surface of the road has chipped off, increasing the risk of accidents. This has prompted commuters to express their ire against the authorities concerned.

Residents allege that the CMC takes up repair work for namesake. M-sand is being used for repair in a few layouts. However, the road gets damaged within a few days of the repair work.

A CMC engineer said, “With the damage to water pipelines, the work has been suspended. After the UGD work is completed, the work on concreting the road will be taken up.”

“Works worth Rs 80 lakh will be taken up in Madikeri under the third phase of Nagarothana Yojane. An amount of Rs 40 lakh will be utilised for Indira Gandhi Circle and Rs 40 lakh will be used for the development of Mangerira Muthanna Circle,” said CMC engineer Vanitha.

Livan, a resident of Dechooru said, “Madikeri CMC has neglected a few layouts in town. Even as few months remain for the monsoon to arrive, the potholes have not yet been filled.”

Prasad Perla, a resident of Kohinooru Road said, “The incomplete work on concreting Chowki Road is inconveniencing the residents.”

Sharief of Convent Junction said that with the increase in potholes on Race Course Road, college students are facing inconvenience.