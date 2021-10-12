Dasara dolls add sheen to festivities in Kushalnagar

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has cast clouds over the spirit of festivities, people have been observing Dasara by placing dolls, famously known as ‘Dasara Gombe’, in Kushalnagar.

The arrangement of Dasara dolls is being done in the district for the past many years.

Dasara dolls in Kannika Parameshwari Temple in Kushalnagar town and in the residence of former principal H N Nagachari have been drawing the attention of people.

The arrangement of dolls in Nagachari’s house highlights the grandeur of the Dasara celebration in Karnataka. The dolls have been arranged according to various themes and have been decorated with colourful lights.

The dolls reflect a wide variety of things, including the Mysuru Dasara procession ‘Jamboo Savari’ and various gods and goddesses. The total number of dolls is more than 100.

Nagachari said that his son Narendra, daughter-in-law and children have exhibited enthusiasm and involvement in arranging the Dasara dolls.

This year, the dolls displayed feature ‘Nava Durga’, ‘Ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu’, ‘Natya Ganapathy’, marriage pendal, the childhood pranks of Lord Krishna, dolls from Chennapattana, ‘Kamadhenu’ and dolls from Rajasthan, he said.

Nagachari said that the Dasara doll arrangement and exhibition is a symbol of our rich culture.

Such practices keep the tradition alive and should be passed on to the next generation, he added.