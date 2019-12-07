Datta Jayanti: VHP, Bajrang Dal hold bike rally

B J Dhanyaprasad
B J Dhanyaprasad, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  Dec 07 2019, 22:24pm ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 22:44pm ist
Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal took out a bike rally in M G Road in Chikkamagaluru.

On account of Datta Jayanti, the members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised a bike rally in the town on Saturday.

The rally started from Sri Rama Mandira on I G Road and passed through KEB Circle, Basavanahalli Main Road, Hanumanthappa Circle, A G Road, Azad Park Circle, Kote, Hosamane Layout, Bolarameshwara Temple, NMC Circle, Vijayapura and culminated at Sri Rama Mandira. 

The bike riders were wearing a saffron shawl, they carried saffron flags and raised slogans in favour of Sri Rama and Hindutva. A majority of the riders were not wearing helmets. 

VHP district secretary Yogish Raj Urs said, “The rally was organised to create awareness on Datta Jayanti.”

