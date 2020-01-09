DC for integrated services at command centres

The network of the command centres under Smart City Programme in Mangaluru are likely to get more service-oriented units, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said on Thursday.

“The command centres, monitored by the district administration and the Police Department, are meant to provide integrated services under a single roof,” she informed, while responding to calls during the Prajavani-DH phone-in programme at the Deccan Herald – Prajavani office in the city.

The deputy commissioner said that a command centre had been set up at her office. “Another such centre is being planned at the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) building. Both centres will be linked for better communication and efficient delivery of services,” she added.

“The command centres will receive all information through data streaming. CCTV surveillance, monitoring traffic density and assessment of pollution levels will be undertaken at the centre and further channelised by taking necessary action,” she explained.

The command centres will also help provide quick response during calamities and also enabled to provide integrated services in a smart way, the deputy commissioner said.

She had been responding to the citizens’ expression of frustration regarding traffic chaos in the city.

RTA meet

Responding to a request by Arun, an autorickshaw driver from Mangaluru to revise autorickshaw fares, the deputy commissioner said that a decision will be taken during the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meet.

Subrahmanya from Kadaba and Adbul from Vittal complained that the ration card holders were facing inconvenience due to technical glitches in the server of food and civil supplies.

She told Vikas of Subrahmanya that a special drive on voter enrolment will be held on January 9 and 10.

“Voters can apply in the prescribed format through the respective booth-level officers for corrections, additions, deletions, and upgrade in the voters’ all. The final electoral roll will be published on January 15,” she said and appealed the public to visit their respective polling booths.

Parking problem

Lawrence of Mangaluru drew the attention of the deputy commissioner on the haphazard parking on both sides of the Kankanady – Falnir stretch. Pramila of Kavoor said that the Hindu crematorium near the SC/ST model colony at Porkodi, Bajpe, should be provided power connection.

Nigel Albuquerque of Mangaluru pointed out the need to form an area sabha and ward committees in MCC limits. The deputy commissioner, who is also the administrator of the Mangaluru City Corporation, promised that ward committees would be set up soon after the formation of the council.

Officials told to solve endo victims’ woes

Sridhar Gowda from Kokkada lamented that 180 endosulfan victims in Kokkada had not received pension since October. Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh contacted the district health officer over the phone and

directed him to furnish a report on the reasons behind the delay in releasing pension to endosulfan victims.

When Rajesh Mukka expressed concern over the wastage of drinking water due to a leak in the pipeline near Pavanje bridge, Rupesh contacted the Zilla Panchayat officials and directed them to repair the pipeline at the earliest.