DC office at Rajatadri gets full-fledged restroom

A full-fledged restroom for the women staff members working in various departments in the DC's office in Rajatadri was inaugurated by new Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Tuesday.

The project is the brainchild of the outgoing deputy commissioner, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who took interest to ensure a full-fledged restroom facility.

The women staff and the visiting women were facing severe inconveniences. The restroom facility can be also utilized by the women visiting DC's office for various works.

The new structure of the restroom comprises of a separate toilet, dining table, a cot and bed to sleep. There is also a wooden cradle for the children to sleep and a changing room.

A sanitary napkin incinerator and a sanitary napkin vending machine will be installed soon. Lactating women visiting the DC's office and women who are menstruating can take rest at this restroom.