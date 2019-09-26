DC: Plastic ban strict enforcement from Oct 2

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh said ban on plastic will be strictly enforced from October 2.

“Any violation will invite stringent punishment,” he warned while addressing media persons at his office on Thursday.

He said the plastic, including plastic plates, cup, spoons, films, table mats, flex banners, thermocol and materials using plastic microbeads are banned. Manufacturing, storing and distribution of the banned plastic materials is strictly banned,

he added.

Those violating the ban will be fined up to Rs 1,000 for first-time offence and Rs 2,000 fine for the second-time offence. The trade licence will be cancelled after the first and second violation.

Jagadeesh said urban and local bodies have been briefed about the measures to be taken in this regard. If the officers fail to impose the ban, they will have to face the consequences, he said adding that the action will be taken under Section 4 of Karnataka Public Places Disfigurement

Act.

He said the officials will raid hotels and other commercial establishments from September 27 to October 2. The officials will only seize banned plastic and not impose any fine. The fine will be imposed only from October 2. Flex manufactures and printers have to be cautious as the violation will land them in legal soup, he added.

The deputy commissioner said those keen on advertising their products should use cloth banners after obtaining permission from urban and rural local bodies.

He said a programme under ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ has been organised across the district on October 2.

On the sand extraction issue, Jagadeesh said a seven-member committee has taken a decision to issue permits to all 170 applicants. “Among the 170, 12 have a criminal background. Thus, an affidavit has been submitted to the Green Tribunal,” he said and added that the district needs 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of sand and eight lakh metric tonnes of sand is available in CRZ areas.

He said strict action will be taken if the sand is smuggled to other districts. Vehicles without GPS will be fined and the licence will be cancelled after the third violation.

The deputy commissioner, while responding to a query over ISPRL, Padur project, said that he has spoken to the officials and had urged them to take care of the needs of the displaced

residents.

He urged the villagers to allow the survey and the compensation package will be decided by the district

administration.