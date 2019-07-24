DC restricts entry to Mandalpatti till end of August

Following landslides, the district administration has restricted entry to Mandalpatti.

There were landslides in two places in Mandalpatti — a well-known tourist spot in the district. The entry of people has been restricted until August 31 as more landslides are likely to occur in the days to come.

The district administration had formed a technical team and sought a report. Accordingly, the team had conducted an inspection.

Landslides have been occurring in various parts of the road leading to Mandalpatti. The incidents of landslides are recurring. Mandalpatti road is an uneven track and on the other side of the road, there are deep trenches and plantations.

The hill adjacent to the road faces the danger of collapse during heavy rains. Therefore, in its report, the technical committee suggested restricting the movement of tourists till August end, as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has now issued an order banning the movement of people and tourists on Hebbettageri-Devasturu-Kaluru-Mandalpatti route and Devasturu-Mandalpatti routes, till August 31.

Thousands of tourists visit the place at weekends. Tourist jeeps ferry the visitors on a rental basis. The roads of Mandalpatti where landslides have taken place will be repaired, said officials.

Following landslides of huge intensity in Mandalpatti last August, vehicular movement was banned for three months.