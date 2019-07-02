DC seeks report on making traffic flow easier in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati on Tuesday directed officers of various departments and administrative bodies to submit a detailed report on their requirements to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The deputy commissioner has sought a report from officers of the Mescom, the Udupi City Municipal Council, the National Highway and other departments to make traffic flow smoother between the Manipal Syndicate Circle and the KMF Dairy Cross.

The report is expected to be submitted to the District Urban Development Cell by July 10.

‘Identify needs’

The deputy commissioner urged the officers to conduct a sensitive study of the area and identify the needs before coming to any decision to construct parking zones. She directed the officers to have interlocks placed on footpaths to keep pedestrian comfort and safety in mind.

“Instead of the bus stop at the MIT Junction, there is a need to construct a bus bay. Railings should be installed along the footpaths to prevent vehicles from parking on the footpaths,” she instructed.

She also directed the officials of the Urban Development Cell to make an in-depth study of the report submitted by the officials of different departments.

“Technical expertise is needed to deal with traffic problems and make sure it does not pose any hassle in the long run. The MIT and Architecture Department will be assigned the job of drafting the blue print,” she added.

‘Give support’

The deputy commissioner also directed the City Municipal Council officials to offer all required assistance to ensure a hassle-free traffic zone.

“The electricity poles should be shifted during the widening of the road. Mescom officers should take up the initiative immediately. The present contractors should be assigned the job of removing and reinstalling the electricity poles,” she instructed.