DC visits students’ houses as part of SSLC Mission 100

Nithesh, a class 10 student of a school in Shivapura under Karkala Assembly constituency, had a rare visitor to motivate him to excel in SSLC board examinations in the wee hours of Monday.

When Nithesh opened the door, he was shocked to see Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha at his doorstep.

The deputy commissioner, as a part of SSLC Mission 100 programme in Karkala Assembly constituency, had visited several houses where children were preparing for board examinations early in the morning.

When Jagadeesha questioned Nithesh whether he was confident of securing good marks in the SSLC examinations, the latter said that he was expecting 90% marks.

On his future studies, Nithesh told the deputy commissioner that he was interested in painting and would continue in the field.

‘Become IAS officer’

Jagadeesha had asked the students, whom he visited, to study well for the examinations and motivated them to work hard and become an IAS officer. The deputy commissioner, along with officials, had visited houses of 10 students at Shivapura, Muniyala and Mudradi.

As a part of Mission 100 programme, the drive to visit the houses of students preparing for the SSLC examination was held from 5 am to 6.30 am. About 100 well-known personalities, including deputy commissioner, MLA Sunil Kumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Preethi Gehlot, SP Vishnuvardhan, DDPI Sheshashayana Karinja, former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik and others visited the houses.

As many as 100 teams, led by officials, visited 554 houses on Monday.

The Mission 100 programme is aimed at instilling self-confidence in the students to excel in the SSLC examinations and also to score good marks.

According to Block Education Officer G S Shashidhar a total of 22 nodal officers had been appointed to look into the success of the programme.