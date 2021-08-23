Decennial celebrations of Arebhase Academy from Aug 27

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 23 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 20:09 ist

Arebhashe Culture and Literature Academy chairman Lakshminarayana Kajegadde said that the decennial celebrations of the academy will begin from August 27.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, he said that the inaugural function will be held at Kodagu Gowda Samaja in Madikeri at 10.30 am on August 27.

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary will inaugurate the function.

Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport Minister S Angara will deliver the key-note address.

Legislators K G Bopaiah, Appachu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani M P, MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, Kodagu Gowda Samaja Federation president Surthale Somanna and Kodagu Gowda Samaja president Periyana Jayananda, among others, will take part.

Arebhashe digital books and a documentary on Kodagu Gowda Vidya Sangha in Arebhashe will be released.

The official website of Arebhashe will be launched. Musical instruments will be distributed to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Lakshminarayana also said that the academy came into existence on December 15, 2011.

Arebhashe Culture and Literature Academy members Janaki Bellyappa, Chokkadi Prema Raghavaiah, Dhananjaya Agolikaje and Dayananda Koodakandi were present at the press meet.

