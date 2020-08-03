'Decision on aid to gaushala soon'

Minister for Muzrai, Religious Endowment and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he will discuss with the chief minister about providing 2% of the annual income of A and B category temples coming under religious endowment department to the registered gaushalas in the district.

Interacting with Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, who is on chathurmasya vratha, at Neelavara Gaushala near Brahmavar, the minister said a new order on the maintenance of the gaushalas will be passed after a discussion with the chief minister and other authorities.

He said people like Pejawar seer and others have been conserving cattle in the state. There is a need to support them in this venture.

In the past, people would first offer fodder to cattle in the house. Over a period of time, people started moving away from rearing cattle. As a result, gaushalas were set up to provide shelter to the animals.

The maintenance of gaushalas is a challenge for the owners. If a portion of the income of temples is shared, then temples can also join hands in conserving the cattle, he felt.

The minister said, "In fact, former minister late Dr V S Acharya had planned such an initiative."