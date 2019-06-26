Deficit rainfall worries farmers in Kodagu

With Monsoon yet to intensify in the land of Cauvery, Kodagu district is staring at deficit rainfall in the month of June itself.

Last year, the district had experienced excessive rainfall resulting in flood and landslides. In contrast to last year, there is hardly any rain in the district this year.

Bhagamandala and Talacauvery have received only moderate rainfall. As a result, water-level in Triveni Sangama has not gone up.

It is only after Triveni Sangama fills and water starts flowing in River Cauvery that the water can reach KRS dam in Mandya.

“If a similar situation continues in the month of July, then people will be put to hardship. It was a challenge to save pepper vines and coffee plants in summer,” said farmer Nanjappa.

Gonikoppa, Ponnampet, Srimangala and Brahmagiri are yet to experience the average normal rainfall.

As a result, water-level in River Lakshmanatheertha has not increased. Water from Lakshmanatheertha too joins the KRS.

Paddy cultivation

The target in the district is to cultivate paddy on 34,000 hectares of land. There is water shortage for developing paddy seedlings on 5,000 hectares of land.

Last year, paddy was lost following excessive rainfall. This year, paddy cultivation saw a setback due to deficit rainfall.

“Ideally, paddy seedlings should have been readied by June-end and transplantation of seedlings should be taken up in the month of July. However, no progress has been made on paddy seedlings in the district. Heavy rain needs to lash the district in July for the paddy to survive. The expected rain is yet to lash the district for the application of fertilisers to

coffee plants,” said farmers.

Rainfall

Last year, Kodagu district had received 1,198 mm rainfall from January to June 26. This year, the district has received only 357 mm rainfall. Bhagamandala had received 2,225 mm rainfall during the corresponding period and had experienced flood thrice.

Harangi reservoir AEE Raje Gowda said, “The inflow of water to Harangi reservoir has declined owing to deficit rainfall. We are expecting good showers in the days to come.”

The maximum storage level in Harangi reservoir is 2,859-feet. At present, the water level stands at 2,807-feet.

Last year, during the corresponding period, the water level stood at 2,838-feet. The inflow of water to the reservoir is only 221 cusecs.

Last year, Harangi reservoir was full in the second half of July and water was let into the river. The EDCL firm was generating hydroelectricity using the water from the reservoir. The firm is also facing water shortage this year.

Harangi reservoir irrigates 1 lakh acre farm land. Farmers in the catchment areas are worried over scanty rainfall in the district.