Delegation demands arrest of tainted advocate

A delegation led by NSUI state president Keerthi Ganesh urged Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar to arrest Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of Lokayukta and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) K S N Rajesh, who is facing charges of sexually harassing a law intern and issuing threats to her.

In a memorandum submitted to the police commissioner, the delegation stated that despite filing a case against the advocate, the police had failed to arrest him.

Steps should be taken to arrest the accused and provide justice to the victim, they demanded.