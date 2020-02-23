Dentist accused of murdering wife commits suicide

A dentist who is accused of murdering his wife has committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on February 22.

The deceased is Dr Revanth. He is accused of murdering his wife Kavitha (31) by slitting her throat after giving her an injection. An illicit affair of Revanth is said to be the reason for the murder.

According to the police, initially, the murder of Kavitha was projected as a murder for gain.

However, the police investigation proved that there was no proof of forcible entry into the house. Revanth had used gloves and mat to ensure that he was not caught for the crime.

As per the post mortem report, Kavitha was murdered at 4.30 pm on February 17. As per the CCTV footage, when her son arrived from school, Kavitha was not around to receive him. Later, Dr Revanth took his son in a car leaving behind his six-month-old baby in a room. On the day of the incident, between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm, no one had entered the house except Revanth, said the police.

In his complaint, Dr Revanth had stated that miscreants had murdered his wife and decamped with 115 grams of gold ornaments and 2.5 kg of silver articles.

When the police intensified their investigation by collecting all the documents and were planning to interrogate Dr Revanth, he committed suicide.

It is said that following the illicit affair of Dr Revanth with a woman, the couple had a fight over the issue two months ago and Kavitha had even attempted to commit suicide, said witnesses to the police.

Reacting to the incident, Kavitha’s brother Praveen said, “Dr Revanth had cheated us. Initially, we thought that he had committed suicide dejected over the murder of his wife. The police investigation has proved us wrong. We will take care of Kavitha’s children. If Revanth’s mother wishes to come with us, we will take care of her as our mother. With the efforts of police, Kavitha has got justice.”