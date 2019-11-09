Deve Gowda welcomes SC judgement

JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday welcomed Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

He told reporters, “It was a long-pending dream of the Hindus to build a temple in Ayodhya. With the Supreme Court judgement, the dream will be fulfilled. However, it is not clear who will be in the trust which will look into the construction of Ram temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya. We should wait and watch to know whether the trust will have representatives from RSS or BJP, as the BJP is in power at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh.”

“I have not read the full copy of the judgement. Hence, I do not know whether

Muslims will be compensated with five acres of land in Ayodhya or elsewhere in the country. While considering demolition of Babri Masjid as wrong, the Supreme Court could have directed the Centre to compensate Muslims.”