Devotees fulfil vows during Bavi Basaveshwara Utsava

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Apr 05 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 23:21 ist
Devotees make offerings at Bavi Basaveshwara Temple, during the annual festival, held at Chikkakolattur village, near Shanivarasanthe.

Aradhana Mahotsava, the annual festival of Bavi Basaveshwara Temple, was observed at Chikkakolattur village, on Monday.

Devotees from the surrounding villages took part in the annual fair and fulfilled their vows on the occasion.

As per the ancient tradition, the annual festival of Bavi Basaveshwara is held after Shivaratri and before Yugadi. The temple is believed to be 400 years old.

The temple of Bavi Basaveshwara is situated in a cave, amidst greenery. The cave has a pond and a lake nearby.

The devotees, after offering flowers and making ‘Hannu-Kayi’ offerings to ‘Bavi Basaveshwara’, drop coins in the pond.

It is believed that if the water from the pond is given to cattle for drinking, the ‘Theertha’ will give protection from various diseases.

The tonsuring ceremony of the children was observed on the venue, as a part of the vows made by their parents. Many devotees smashed coconuts on the occasion.

‘Prasada’ meals were served to the devotees after the puja. Youth from the village volunteered for various activities.

