Diddalli residents remember Doreswamy

A pall of gloom has descended on the rehabilitation colony of Diddalli residents as the obituary news of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy, came in.

In 2017, the protests by Diddalli residents near Siddapura had gathered the attention of the country.

The forest department had cleared the huts belonging to the tribal community overnight. The residents, led by late A K Subbaiah staged a protest, against the indifferent attitude of the government.

Freedom fighter late H S Doreswamy not only declared his support to the protest by also came to the protest site and addressed the protestors. Later, the protests became more intense.

Learning about the arrival of Doreswamy, the police department had clamped prohibitory orders in and around Diddalli. Doreswamy had stayed in his friend’s house in Madikeri.

Doreswamy later spoke to the then chief minister Siddaramaiah and urged him to provide rehabilitation to Diddalli residents. Following the same, then revenue minister Kagodu Thimmappa visited Diddalli and assured the victims that they will be rehabilitated.

After the minister gave his promise, the tribal people withdrew protests. Later, rehabilitation was provided to them, near Kushalnagar.

Tribals pay tributes

The tribal community paid floral tributes to the portrait of H S Doreswamy, during a condolence meeting held at the rehabilitation site in Basavanahalli on Friday.

Leader Swamy recalled the achievements of the late freedom fighter and said that he was instrumental in providing justice to Diddalli residents.

Pressed for the legitimate demands by the tribal community, he had supported the fights by the Diddalli residents. Owing to his efforts, the government-sanctioned land in Basavanahalli and Byadagotta, he said.

All the people in the rehabilitation site who are leading peaceful lives, owe it to H S Doreswamy, he added.

He condoled the death of the centenarian freedom fighter.

The people observed two minutes of silence in honour of the departed soul.