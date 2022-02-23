Digital libraries to come up at Kavoor, Surathkal

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 01:00 ist
Mayor Premananda Shetty chairs a city library authority meeting in Mangaluru.

A meeting of the city library authority decided to set up digital libraries in Surathkal and Kavoor. 

"Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has proposed to set up a digital library at Surathkal MCC zonal office building and Kavoor market complex," MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said while presiding over a meeting of city library authority.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath had sanctioned Rs 12 lakh under SFC special grants for the library building at civic amenities site in U Srinivas Mallya Layout. The remaining Rs 20.02 lakh will be borne by the library authority. The meeting resolved to construct a building at a total cost of Rs 32.02 lakh. 

The mayor, quoting the assistant commissioner, said 0.09-acre land was earmarked in Derebail for the Ashoknagara library building. The library building will be developed under the Smart City Mission.

The work on a library building on vacant land located next to the Central Library at Light House Hill had begun.

In the first phase, works worth Rs 98 lakh were completed by Nirmithi Kendra, who had submitted an estimate for Rs 1.95 crore. 

Authority vice president Dr Jagadish Bala, among others, were present. 

