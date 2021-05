Disruption in power supply in Kodagu

Due to maintenance work at various feeders in Kodagu district, there will be a disruption in power supply in various parts of the district between 9 am and 2 pm, from May 8 to May 11, stated a press release.

There will be no power supply in Gopalapura, Jagenahalli, Hittalakeri, Gowdalli, Dabanahalli, Honnekoppalu, Hosalli, Kaisaravalli and surrounding areas on May 8, in Yadavare, Kajuru, Garangaduru, Ganaguru, Banavara, Sangayyapura, Nagavala and surrounding areas on May 9, in Boyikeri, Makkanduru, Hamiyala, Mukkodlu, Mekeri, Kadagadalu, Kaggodlu, Parane, Karada, Bavali, Basavanahalli, Aturu, Nakuru, Shirangala, Andagove, Heruru, Mysuru Road, Karadigodu, Ammatti, Kavadi, Karmadu, Besaguru, Birunani, Teralu and Parakataperi on May 10, in Hodduru, Kumbaladalu, Bettageri, Valnuru, Tyagatturu, Chettalli, Moduru, Ponnatmotte, Gowdalli, Malluru, Club Mahindra, Boyikeri Church, Kedamulluru, Mekuru, Halligatti, Hodduru, Ponnampet, Srimangala, Kodlipet, Yasluru and surrounding areas on May 11.