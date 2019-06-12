Dist admin bans movement of goods vehicles on NH 275

In the wake of rains, Kodagu district administration has banned the movement of heavy goods transporting vehicles on National Highway 275, to ensure the safety of the road and the general public.

The ban will be applicable to goods transportation vehicles carrying all types of wooden logs, sand, vehicles carrying a load exceeding 16,200 kilos, bullet tankers, ship cargo containers, long chassis (multi-axle) vehicles bound to Mysuru and Hassan on Sampaje - Madikeri - Suntikoppa - Kushalnagar route and on Mysuru - Mangaluru route. The order will be effective until August 8.

Vehicles transporting cooking gas, fuel, milk, vehicles on government duty, school and college vehicles and public transport vehicles (including multi-axle buses) are exempted from the ban.

The deputy commissioner had directed the Police Department and the regional transport authority to check the entrance of goods carrying vehicles into Kodagu district through Kushalnagar and Sampaje check-posts. Round the clock monitoring will be carried out at the check-post.