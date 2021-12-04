Dist admin draws up plans to beautify Kaup Lighthouse

The 120-year-old Kaup Lighthouse, soaking in the warmth of the setting sun, is what makes Kaup Beach different from other beaches along the west coast.

The lighthouse was constructed more than a century ago to alert seafarers of treacherous rocks lying close to the coastline. Today, the lighthouse, with huge boulders in the backdrop, provides breathtaking views of the sea and the mesmerising beach.

“One can relax by watching the spectacular sunset and enjoy the sight of the vast expanse of shimmering waters reflecting the sunlight on this beach,” informs Siddharth who is a regular visitor to the beach.

Tourists visiting Kaup Beach will also be thrilled to see the remains of Jain Basadis spread on the stretch of sand.

The district administration has drawn plans and strategies to beautify the Kaup Lighthouse on the beach as part of its tourist promotional activities.

The district administration has set the ball rolling to help Kaup Beach get worldwide recognition through the Blue Flag accreditation, which was awarded to Padubidri Beach a year ago.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Y Naveen Bhat told DH that some plans had received approval from the deputy commissioner.

The initiatives planned include a Rs 50 lakh interlocking concrete footpath from Padu Shale on the northern side towards the lighthouse, he said.

“A platform at the guest house located near the lighthouse is being planned at a total cost of Rs 50 lakh. Aesthetically designed benches will be placed on the footpath planned near the road leading to Kaup Beach. The interlocking footpath and gardens are sure to double the beach’s appeal,” he added.

Coastal Development Authority (CDA) chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hedge said there was a comprehensive proposal aimed at developing coastal areas including the Kaup Lighthouse at the beach.

“But the model code of conduct has delayed the implementation of the programme,” he said.

“An open-air theatre for staging Yakshagana, plays, live performances and a light show showcasing the lighthouse and boulders in all its glory is being planned,” added Hegde.