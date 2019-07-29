Dist-level young scientist competition

The district-level ‘Yuva Vijnani’ competition will be held at the Madikeri Block Resource Centre in town on August 8 at 10 am, said a press release.

The selected candidates will be given the ‘Yuva Vijnani’ award for 2018-19 by the Rajya Vijnana Parishat and the Department of Science and Technology. Students who have applied for the competition should attend along with their guides.

Those who wish to apply should fill the application in the prescribed format and submit the same at the DDPI office in Madikeri before July 31. Students from Class 9 to II PU may apply for the award.

Another set of application should be submitted to the head office of the Rajya Vijnana Parishat in Bengaluru.

For details, people may contact: S T Venkatesh, District Physical Education Inspector, DDPI Office, Madikeri, on mobile phone number 94488 73999 or the T G Prem Kumar, Raja Vijnana Parishat District Director, on mobile phone number 94485 88352.