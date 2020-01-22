Diversion of trains

Due to track maintenance in Alappuzha – Ernakulam section in Thiruvananthapuram Division, trains will be diverted to run via Kottayam.

Train No 16603 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express leaving Mangaluru Central on January 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 31, February 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 will be diverted, skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Junction, Thuravur, Cherthala, Mararikulam, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad. The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Chengannur in the diverted route.

Train No 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin station on January 26, 28, February 2 and 4 will be diverted, skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha. The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town and Kottayam in the diverted route.

Train No 22207 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram AC Superfast Express leaving MGR Chennai Central on January 28, 31 and February 4 and 7 will be diverted between Ernakulam Town and Kayamkulam Junction to run via Kottayam, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha. The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengannur and Kayamkulam Jn on the diverted route.