‘DK contribution to philately is big’

Mangaluru Philatelic Bureau which was renovated at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, was inaugurated by Karnataka Circle Chief Post Master General (CPMG) Dr Charles Lobo and retired Deputy Superintendent Gopal S at the head office of the Department of Posts in Pandeshwar on Thursday.

“Dakshina Kannada district’s contribution to philately in India is big because of its philatelists and philately clubs of international repute. There is a good philately environment in the undivided district. The bureau was inaugurated in 1989 to extend all co-operation possible to philatelists,” Dr Charles Lobo stressed.

The Philatelic Bureau in Mangaluru, one among four in Karnataka, has 1,066 PD (philatelic deposit) accounts.

Dr Lobo said any individual can open a PD account by paying a deposit of Rs 200. The bureau supplies commemorative stamps, miniature sheets, special covers to the doorsteps of PD account holders in DK, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga and Hassan districts.

“Even those residing in New Delhi, Mumbai have PD accounts with the philatelic bureau in Mangaluru,” Dr Lobo declared with pride.

“In order to lure youth into this wonderful hobby of stamp collection, there is a separate philately section on the department’s website. Youth can buy stamps even from foreign countries,” he said.

‘Must-visit place’

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (SSPO) Shriharsha N, said that the Philatelic Bureau head office should be a must-visit place in Mangaluru for students.

The bureau is also a museum with pictorial cancellations and commemorative stamps related to DK and Udupi districts, he added. There were 66 philatelic bureaus across the country, he informed.

A booklet with pictorial cancellations and commemorative stamps was released on the occasion. Post-Master-General, South Kanara Region, S Rajendra Kumar was also present.