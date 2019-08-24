DKMUL posts a net profit of Rs 6.9 crore

The Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers Union Ltd (DKMUL) has carried out transactions worth Rs 815.66 crore in 2018-19 and has earned a net profit of Rs 6.9 crore, DKMUL President K Raviraj Hegde said.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the DKMUL paid Rs 32.53 per litre of milk procured from its members.

AGB meeting

“The board in its meeting has recommended to announce 12% dividend and 25% bonus to its members. It is subjected to the approval of the annual general body meeting of the union scheduled on August 26.”

The DKMUL has achieved self sufficiency in milk procurement. In 2018-19, 31.77 lakh litres of Nandini Trupti milk in flexi pack was produced and was sold in different parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, he added.

Co-packed

On the direction of KMF, 9.38 lakh litres of milk from Mandya Milk Producers Union was co-packed by DKMUL under Vijaya Vajra brand and sold in Andhra Pradesh.

The DKMUL plans to carry out transaction worth Rs 911 crore during the year.

Action plan has been prepared to achieve the target. New cold storage unit will be set up at Puttur at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. Rs 2.50 crore has been set aside for automation in Mangaluru Dairy. For the sale and exhibition of milk products, two vehicles will be purchased by the DKMUL at an estimated cost of Rs 24 lakh each, he said.

10 more societies

The cooperative has plans to establish 10 more milk producers’ cooperative societies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts and set up 10 bulk milk coolers (BMC).

It has allocated Rs 2.4 crore for the purpose. With 118 bulk milk coolers in two districts the coverage of DKMUL stood at 80%. By establishing 10 more BMCs, its coverage will go up to about 85%, he said.

The DKMUL will release small packets of ‘Peda’ and ‘Cashew Burfi’, costing Rs 10 each, during the cooperative week celebrations this year. In addition, it will also release 100 gram and 500 gram packets of Paneer, Hegde added.

The DKMUL is mulling over setting up a milk powder unit. The service of experts will be sought for preparing an action plan for the same, Hegde added.