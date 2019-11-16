DKMUL to launch Nandini Cold Coffee, Kashaya

Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (DKMUL) will launch ‘Nandini Cold Coffee’ and ‘Nandini Kashaya’ during the All India Cooperative Week celebrations planned at Cordel Hall in Kulashekar on November 19.

DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde told mediapersons at DKMUL Dairy in Kulshekar on Saturday.

Hegde said that in addition to the two new products, the DKMUL would also launch 25-gram ‘Nandini Peda’ and 500-gram packet of ‘Nandini Paneer’.

The theme of Cooperative Week, being held till November 20, is ‘Financial Inclusion, Technology Adoption and Digitalisation through Cooperatives.’

“Nandini Kashaya will be available in 200 ml CPP (cast polypropylene) bottle. It is made of sterilised homogenised double toned milk by including spices like coriander, cumin, turmeric powder, clove, cinnamon, dried ginger, black pepper, white chilly and jaggery. The Kashaya has a shelf life of 180 days and is prepared without adding any preservatives,” he said.

‘Nandini Cold Coffee’ is also available in a 200 ml CPP bottle and has a shelf life of 180 days. It is prepared using sterilised homogenised double toned milk, sugar, special instant coffee powder and has no preservatives.

Both the kashaya and cold coffee are being launched for the first time among the 14 milk unions under KMF in Karnataka, Hegde said and added that there was demand for cold coffee from the youth.

About 5,000 bottles of cold coffee will be produced every day at the DKMUL. The DKMUL will supply the Kashaya and cold coffee free of charge to a few selected outlets for the customers on November 19.

There is good demand for DKMUL’s flavoured badam, pista, chocolate, mango, and rose milk and the union produces a total of 6.5 lakh bottles per month, Hegde added.

There was a demand among schoolchildren and college students for 25-gram ‘Nandini Peda’ (packet), which will be made available for Rs 10 per peda. The demand for ‘Nandini Paneer’ had been increasing over the years. So far, it was available in 200-gram and 1-kg packets.

From November 19 onwards, it will be available in a 500-gram packet. There is a demand for 2,000 kg of Nandini Paneer daily.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will release the new products. MLA Vedavyas Kamath will preside over the programme. District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar and Campco President S R Sathishchandra will be the chief guests.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will release a documentary ‘Nannaseya Nandini’ on the occasion. Jnana Aithal of Hejjenada team will present ‘Gana Nritya Vaibhava’ on the occasion.