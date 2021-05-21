DKS gathers info from Cong leaders on Kodagu

Congress leader K K Manjunath Kumar said that KPCC president D K Shivakumar has directed the team of Covid warriors formed by Congress members, to timely respond to the woes of Covid-19 positive people.

The leader stated that D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, have interacted with the Congress members through a virtual meeting and gathered information regarding the Covid-19 situation in the district from him, MLC Veena Achaiah and KPCC legal cell president A S Ponnanna.

After the interaction, D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have provided suggestions towards the improvement of facilities at the Covid Care Centres and the Designated Covid Hospital in the district.