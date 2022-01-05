DLSA plays catalyst as estranged husband-wife renew vows

A couple who had gone separate ways after deciding that they were not a ‘perfect couple’ have been reunited owing to the efforts of the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA).

Narayan (48) and Sarala (both names changed) were residents of Marakada. While Narayan who had done B Pharma ran a pharmacy shop, Sarala, a BAMS graduate, managed a clinic by the side of her husband’s shop.

Owing to issues that cropped up in their family, the couple got separated.

Sarala, staying with her children in Siddapura in Udupi, wrote to DLSA Principal District and Sessions Judge Muralidhara Pai B in October 2021 claiming maintenance under the Hindu Marriage act.

Senior civil judge and DLSA member secretary Pruthviraj Vernekar invited the estranged husband and wife for talks at his office in the district court building.

After four rounds of talks, the member secretary’s efforts paid off and the couple agreed to enjoy their differences, in order to make their marriage great and ensure a better future for their children.

The couple finally reunited on their wedding anniversary, January 4.

The elated couple is now advising couples keen on ending their marriage to seek counselling from DLSA.