Do not allow homestays to operate, says activist

Permission should not be given to open homestays in the district. If the permission is given, the residents of Napoklu will take to the streets, said activist Kundyolanda Ramesh Muddaiah.

Speaking at a press conference in Napoklu on Monday, he said that the number of Covid-19 infected is increasing day-by-day. There is a high possibility of the virus getting spread through the people coming from other districts. In this situation, permitting the homestays to operate, will lead to dangerous consequences.

"The district administration should not allow the homestays to open till December end. The homestay owners too should cooperate. The lives of people should not be jeopardized for the sake of revenue," he added.