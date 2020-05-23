Doctor wrongly tested positive earlier tests negative

Doctor who tested positive earlier tests negative

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 16:46 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 16:48 ist

The throat swab sample of a PHC doctor in Mudigere has tested negative for Covid-19. It was wrongly tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19, clarified Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

The doctor's throat swab was tested again in Shivamogga and Hassan labs where it has tested negative. He will be discharged from hospital, said the DC.

All the 28 contacts of the doctor have also tested negative.

A total of 485 primary contacts and 961 secondary contacts of the doctor were quarantined after the throat swab of the doctor was tested positive. All the contacts who have been quarantined will be sent back home from quarantine centres, added the DC.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chikkamagaluru
PHC doctor
MUDIGERE
tests negative
wrongly tested positive
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 