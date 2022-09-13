Domestic passenger traffic picks up at Mangaluru International Airport

The passenger traffic at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) witnessed an upward trend in August. As many as 98,887 domestic passengers flew from the MIA in August as against 90,228 and 87,441 passengers in July and June, respectively.

A total footfall of 51,054 international passengers was recorded in August while it was 53,697 in July and 51,890 in June.

The overall traffic movement has increased consistently.

The airport recorded 878 domestic, 369 international and eight general aviation movements in August. It registered 868 domestic, 373 international and 14 general aviation in July. In June, the MIA recorded 1,223 movements, including 853 domestic and 358 international movements.

With the the festive season nearing, the domestic air passengers are likely to increase in the coming months. The weekly aircraft movements from MIA also have increased to over 100 with the airlines introducing new destinations.

The total passenger movement at MIA was 1,46,080 (1,03,587 domestic) in April. In May, the passenger movement increased to 1,67,180 (1,15,286 domestic). There were 92,012 passengers in January, 1,03,004 passengers in February and 1,36,822 in March.

The total traffic movement in April was 1,147, compared to 1,313 in May and 1,223 in June.