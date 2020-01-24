Door-to-door survey to implement 24x7 water supply

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ajith Hegde Shanadi on Friday appealed citizens to cooperate with Suez India’s survey teams conducting a door-to-door survey with the objective of implementing ‘Jalasiri', a 24x7 water supply project.

The ADB-assisted water supply project is jointly implemented by MCC and Suez Projects Private Limited, Suez India Private Limited, DRS Infratech Private Limited (JV partner), Unitech Business Park, Gurugram, Haryana.

Hegde told reporters in MCC that round the clock water supply will be ensured in all 60 wards of MCC keeping in mind the requirements for the next 30 years.

Estimated project cost

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 792.42 crore, which includes Rs 587.67 crore towards the cost of work and maintenance and operating cost of Rs 204.75 crore, for a period of eight years. The private company had obtained the contract for 140 months (from December 24, 2019, to August 23, 2031).

The survey teams representing Suez India will visit homes, industries, hotels, government, offices, banks, film theatres, education institutions and other establishments.

Information on the building number, water meter number, electricity RR number, photo of the building and other details will be collected. A GIS survey and road survey will be done for the upcoming water supply project.

The survey teams have identity cards issued by the KUIDFC, said the MCC commissioner.

The MCC commissioner said that as part of Jalasiri drinking water project, the private company had entered into 140-month contact with MCC.

KUIDFC Executive Engineer Valsan M was also present on the occasion.