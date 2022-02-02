Dr Laxman Prabhu elected as secretary of USI

Dr G G Laxman Prabhu, serving as a urologist in KMC Hospital, was elected as secretary (elect) of the Urological Society of India (USI).

The Urological Society of India is the apex body of qualified urologists in India which has a close collaborative association with professional bodies of urologists the world over, a press release stated.

Dr Prabhu’s tenure as secretary will be for the period 2023-2024. The result of the election was declared at the 55th annual conference of the society held in Ahmedabad recently.

Dr Prabhu had served as a council member and president of Karnataka Urology Association, secretary of Association of Southern Urologists and council member of Urological Society of India in the past. He has also served in the erstwhile IMA DK branch (now IMA Mangalore) as secretary.

Presently, he is serving as a professor and head of the Department of Urology, KMC, Mangalore, a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), that has an active postgraduate course in urology.

Dr Prabhu, when contacted, said, “I am glad to be a part of the executive of the Urological Society of India. It will be a great opportunity to serve the cause of urology and the members. I am looking forward to it.”