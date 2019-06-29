Drive to chase wild elephants

DH News Service
DH News Service, Ponnampet,
  • Jun 29 2019, 23:08pm ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2019, 23:29pm ist
A team of Forest Department officials engaged in chasing wild elephants in South Kodagu.

The Forest Department officials have initiated a drive to chase wild elephants camping in the coffee estates in South Kodagu.

The drive is being carried out at Srimangala, East Nemmale, West Nemmale, Beeruga, Kurchi, Birunani, Teralu and Parakatageri villages. 

The farmers from these villages had recently met Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and aired their grievances.

The deputy commissioner had then directed the Forest Department officials to chase the elephants.

Accordingly, three teams with more than 30 Forest Department officials led by ACF Dayanand are carrying out the drive.

The elephants are chased by bursting crackers.

