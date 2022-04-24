Education should enable youngsters to face life's challenges: SC judge

Education should train the minds of youth to face real-life challenges, said Supreme Court Judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

“Apart from teaching subjects, teachers should focus on inspiring students,” said Justice Nazeer while delivering the convocation address at Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) campus in Moodbidri on Saturday.

He said each individual has a diverse responsibility of playing a role in shaping the country’s future.

While pursuing dreams, failures should never deter students, he added.

He appealed to students to dream big, visualise their goals and realise them with constant efforts and unwavering persistence.

Students should never hesitate to seek guidance from teachers, parents, friends and society, he said and added that learning is a continuous process.

“Parents should encourage their children to realise their dreams. Do not compare your child with other children,” said Justice Nazeer.

As many as 5,264 Alva’s students from 2019, 2020 and 2021 batches received their degrees from Mangalore University (MU), Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on the occasion.

As many as 78 rank holders from MU, 72 rank holders from RGUHS and one rank holder from VTU were among them.

AEF Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva welcomed the gathering.

Former vice chancellor of RGUHS, Bengaluru, Dr Chandrashekhar Shetty, former vice chancellor of RGUHS, Bengaluru, Dr Ramananda Shetty, former vice chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University, Haveri, Dr Chinnappa Gowda, among others, were present on the occasion.