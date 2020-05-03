Eight people held for gambling

  May 03 2020
  • updated: May 03 2020, 17:35 ist

Police held eight people on charges of gambling in a public place, on Sunday.

Shanmukha, Umesh, Khalim and Karim from Shantapura village, Prem Kumar and Nagendra from Kasur village, Chandra from Hosalli village and K N Ganesh from Ankanahalli village are the accused.

They were alleged of gambling in the ground of the backwaters of Hemavathi in Shantapura village in Kodlipet hobli.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.

An amount of Rs 910 in cash used for gambling, has been seized.

