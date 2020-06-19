Elderly woman dies of Covid-19

A 72-year-old woman from Danayakapura of Ajjampura in the district breathed her last on Thursday due to Covid-19. She was P-7,778.

The elderly woman had come to Chikkamagaluru from Channagiri taluk of Davanagere and had her health check-up done at a health centre in Ajjampura on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with ILI and SARI symptoms. She was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has confirmed that the patient died at 12.40 pm on Thursday.

A 52-year-old person (P-7,779) who had come into primary contact of the elderly woman, has also tested positive for Covid-19. A woman and three children who had come in contact with the elderly woman, a doctor of a Health Centre at Ajjampura, medical officer of the health centre, three nurses, four D-Group staff of the hospital where the elderly woman was treated initially, have been subjected to quarantine. Swab samples of all the persons have been sent for testing.

The DC said that other persons who had come in contact with the elderly are being traced.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old person (P-7,780) from Hariharapura origin in Koppa has also tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He belongs to the four-member family, which had returned to the district from Maharashtra. Three others tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The infected have been admitted to the district Covid-19 hospital in Chikkamagaluru. District surveillance officer Dr H K Manjunath stated that 130 people have been quarantined in the isolation ward of the district Covid-19 hospital and their nasal and throat swab samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

174 samples sent to the lab earlier, have tested negative for Covid-19 and 283 reports are awaited, he added.