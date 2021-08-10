Elephant calf falls in a farm pond, dies

A male elephant calf that was separated from the herd died after accidentally falling into a farm pond.

The calf aged around nine months had accidentally fallen inside the farm pond dug by grower M S Nayanakumar of Marandodu.

The grower had informed the officials from the forest department. The officials who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body using a rope.

A herd of elephants were standing at a distance from the spot. The officials burst crackers to drive the elephants away.

The mother elephant was seen expressing grief over the loss of the calf.