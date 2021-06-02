Elephant damages house, chases couple sleeping inside

A wild elephant attacked a couple who were fast asleep inside their house at Balegundi in Vallur.

Swamy and Yashoda from the Tribal Colony were fast asleep when the elephant attacked the house. The house, made of asbestos sheets, has been completely damaged.

After realising that they were being attacked by an elephant, the couple began to run for their life. The elephant chased them.

Later, the duo ran in different directions. After chasing the couple for 1 km, the elephant had returned back to the house that was damaged.

The couple who stayed back in open in the night returned to their shed in the morning, to see that their shed has been fully damaged.

Gram Panchayat member Bhuvanendra said that the rain fencing project in Baradi village has not been completed.

The wild elephant menace is on the rise. Recently, a labourer was killed in Ammangala.

The forest department officials have failed to take any measures to check the elephant menace, said Bhuvanendra.

Forest guards Subraya and Charan visited the spot.