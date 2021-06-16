Elephant spotted on road in broad daylight

Wild animals are often spotted during the day as there is less movement of vehicles and people, owing to the lockdown.

On Wednesday, a wild elephant was seen walking across Aiguru-Kiraganduru Road. The local people said that the elephant came from the Tata coffee plantation.

After the people started shouting, the elephant made its way towards the nearby coffee plantation, after crossing the Chorana stream.

An elephant was recently seen on Madikeri-Hassan state highway.

Usually, a number of elephants from the Kajuru Reserve Forest enter the Tata coffee plantation in the evening and return in the morning.

But, following the lockdown, the elephants are spotted on the plantation during the day.

Plantation owner Mohan said that owing to the fear of elephants, people and plantation workers are unable to walk on the roads.