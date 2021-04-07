Elephant tramples woman to death at Thoopanakolli

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Apr 07 2021, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 00:28 ist
Lakshmi, the victim of wild elephant menace.

A wild elephant has trampled an elderly woman to death at Thoopanakolli in Badaga Banangala. 

The deceased is Lakshmi (80). The incident occurred when she had come out of her house on Monday night.

Though a seriously injured Lakshmi was shifted to a hospital, she succumbed to the injuries. 

The villagers said that the wild elephant menace is on the rise in Siddapura and surrounding areas.

Recently, a man, Sudhakaran, had lost his life. The elephants that are camping in the estates should be chased back to the forest, demanded the villagers. 

Titimati RFO Ashok and others visited the spot. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh was given to Lakshmi’s family. 

