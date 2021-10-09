Elephants destroy crops

A herd of elephants have destroyed crops at Karadigodu in Siddapura.

The elephants have been camping at an estate in Karadigodu for the last few days. On Friday night, the herd strayed into the paddy fields and destroyed the crops. Several coffee plants have also been uprooted.

Fear has gripped the residents and workers are scared to venture into the plantation for work.

The locals have urged the forest department officials to drive the elephants away.