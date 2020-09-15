Eligible disabled people to get ration cards under AAY

Disabled welfare officers across the state have launched a survey to identify eligible differently-abled people in their respective districts and bring them under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution, in its order dated August 22, 2020, had directed the principal secretary (department of food and civil supplies) to identify and issue fresh ration cards to eligible differently-abled people at the earliest.

The survey of identifying beneficiaries for AAY initially was delayed due to lack of coordination between food and civil supplies department and department for the empowerment of differently-abled and senior citizens.

State Commissioner for Disabilities V S Basavaraju told DH that the ongoing survey of differently-abled without ration cards had picked up pace after he spoke to the secretary (Food and Civil Supplies Department).

The commissioner had also written letters to deputy commissioners across the state to complete the survey and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their quota of foodgrains under AAY from September onwards.

Differently Abled Government Employees’ Association, DK district unit president, Shivappa Rathod said the move will benefit many and eradicate malnutrition.

“Most importantly, the inclusion of disabled persons under the National Food Security Act 2013, is a recognition that differently-abled people are vulnerable sections of society and should be given equal opportunities,” said Rathod.

He urged the government not to delay the completion of the survey and to deliver new ration cards to the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

13,24,205 disabled people in Karnataka

According to 2011 census, Karnataka has a total disabled population of 13,24,205, with 7,26,521 (54.86%) males and 5,97,684 (45.14%) females.

Those paying income tax or owning 2.5 acres of fertile land or five acres of barren land will not be covered by AAY.